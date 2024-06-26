President of the House determined on Tuesday the creation of a special commission to analyze the text; yesterday, the STF formed a majority to authorize the possession of marijuana for personal use

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said this Wednesday (June 26, 2024) that there is a majority in the Chamber of Deputies that “appears reasonably favorable.” to the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 45 of 2023, which criminalizes the possession and possession of all drugs, in any quantity. On Tuesday (June 25), the deputy ordered the creation of a special commission to analyze the text.

Lira is in Portugal to participate in the 12th Lisbon Legal Forum. The event is promoted by the Minister of STF (Federal Court of Justice) Gilmar Mendes in Portugal. In an interview with journalists, the Power360 asked the president of the Chamber whether there was consensus for the approval of the text in the House. Lira replied: “There is no consensus in politics for anything. What exists, I think, is a majority that, today, is reasonably in favor of the PEC. But we will only see this when and if the PEC is ready to go to the Plenary”.

Lira’s decision to create the special commission was signed on June 17th, however, it was only announced by the Alagoas deputy’s press office on Tuesday (June 25th), after the STF formed a majority to allow marijuana possession for personal use.

When speaking to journalists in Lisbon, Lira stated that the processing of the PEC is “normal” It is “regardless of what happens” in another Power. The process, according to him, “will not be hurried nor will it be delayed”. The President of the Chamber said that “don’t give an opinion” on the issue. “It is not part of my obligation to comment on STF decisions”he declared.

After the special committee, the PEC may be analyzed in the plenary session of the Lower House. 34 names will be indicated as full members and 34 substitutes to join the group. The names will still be defined by the parties. According to the internal rules of the Lower House, special committees have 40 sessions to debate the text. The president of the committee is responsible for setting the agenda for the meetings.

On June 12, the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Committee) of the Chamber of Deputies approved the drugs PEC. The text received 47 votes in favor and 17 against.

“GILMARPALOOZA”

O 12th Lisbon Forumpromoted by Gilmar in Portugal, is a tradition and was named “Gilmarpalooza” – a combination of the names of the dean and the music festival Lollapalooza originated in Chicago (USA) and whose Brazilian version is held every year in São Paulo with a multitude of bands from many places.

Host of the Lisbon event, Gilmar invited all the STF ministers – who were divided:

The initial program included all the STF ministers. The official document with all the forum panels and their participants had been published by Power360 on June 13th. After publication, the event organizers contacted this digital newspaper and said that it was still a preliminary list and subject to change – although there were no reservations in the archive regarding this possibility.

Below, the updated numbers for “Gilmarpalooza” – in parentheses, the number of authorities from each sphere of power that appeared in the initial program:

5 STF ministers (there were 10);

12 STJ ministers (still 12);

2 TCU ministers (there were 7);

1 TSE minister (there were 5);

5 Lula ministers (there were 14);

4 State governors (there were 9);

5 senators (there were 8);

Arthur Lira + 5 deputies (there were 7).

WHO PAYS

The STF has repeatedly declared that it does not pay the costs of private travel for ministers, who are free to accept invitations to lectures and seminars. It is not clear this time whether each authority present at the forum will pay their own expenses or whether the organizers will pay for tickets, accommodation and food.

The Court’s responsibility is to pay for the security of ministers, no matter where they are. Even if traveling for a private activity, all 11 magistrates have the right to be accompanied by a police officer.

Barroso had said on June 10 that there is a “lack in understanding” with the ministers’ travels and that they live “castellated”. called it “pet peeve” criticism of Toffoli, who went to London to watch the Champions League final and took a security guard – at a cost of R$39,000.

In 2021, the Poder360 showed that the Supreme Court magistrates had 32 security guards in Brasília, 16 in São Paulo, 4 in Rio and 7 in Paraná. The annual cost was R$7.9 million per year. Currently, however, the values ​​are not clear on the STF website and it is not known exactly where each minister was with their security guards.

In Brazil, ministers of the country’s highest court are not required to annually disclose reports on their private activities, unlike what is done in the United States (understand this text).

US Supreme Court justices have been pressured about their relationship with the private sector. North American newspaper editorials and civil society have been critical of how judges act in private activities. There is a growing feeling that the actions of judges may represent a conflict of interest.

WHO ORGANIZES THE FORUM

The nickname “Gilmarpalooza” is the combination of the name of STF minister Gilmar Mendes with the name of the music festival Lollapalooza, created in Chicago (USA) and whose Brazilian version is realized annually in São Paulo, with bands from all over the world.

Here are the entities involved in the organization:

The theme of the 2024 forum is “Advances and setbacks of globalization and new frontiers: legal, political, economic, socio-environmental and digital transformations”.