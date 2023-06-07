Chamber, for the first time a deputy breastfeeds a newborn in the chamber

For the first time in the history of the Italian parliament, a deputy entered Montecitorio with a newborn baby in her arms and nursed it as she followed the proceedings. This is Gilda Sportiello of the 5 Star Movement. The 36-year-old, greeted by unanimous applause, sat in the upper part of the hemicycle and took part in the final vote on the decree law on public administration. She then breastfed her baby of just two months, had with her pentastellato colleague Riccardo Ricciardi.

“Today we take an important step, above all because it represents a precedent and a message for the country and for all women: from now on, if the highest Italian institutions allow female workers to breastfeed in the workplace, no woman, any be his profession, this right can no longer be denied,” Sportiello said in a statement. “No mother will ever have to stop breastfeeding to go back to work. It is essential that this remains solely and exclusively a choice of the woman”.