The deputy was accused of offending the Bolsonaro brothers; for the rapporteur, the congresswoman’s speeches were political demonstrations, and did not violate decorum

The Council of Ethics and Parliamentary Decorum of the Chamber of Deputies filed this Wednesday (June 19, 2024) action against the federal deputy Fernanda Melchionna (Psol-RS). There were 14 votes in favor of archiving and 4 against.

The representation was moved by the PL (Liberal Party), which accused the deputy of having offended the deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) and the senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), children of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), during the meeting of the Public Security and Combating Organized Crime Commission, in December 2023. On the same occasion, the deputy also discussed with the deputies Gilvan from Federal (PL-ES) and Colonel Meira (PL-PE).

The majority of the council accepted the opinion of the rapporteur, deputy Julio Arcoverde (PP-PI). In the rapporteur’s assessment, the deputy’s statements could be considered political manifestations during the debate, and did not violate decorum.

In her defense, deputy Fernanda Melchionna stated that the discussion took place when the commission was analyzing a bill that determines the inclusion of MST (Landless Rural Workers Movement) on the list of terrorist organizations.

“I was attacked, and obviously I was not intimidated by the attack. We think that Brazil deserves not just a good debate, but a revolution in public security policies”he said.

Despite the filing, deputy Coronel Meira demanded an apology alleging that he had been insulted by the deputy. Melchionna denied the statement, as well as the request.

Last week, the council also filed PL representation against the federal deputy Glauber Braga (Psol-RJ).

In the process, the party accused Braga of having physically attacked the federal deputy Abilio Brunini (PL-MT), during a meeting of the Commission on Human Rights, Minorities and Racial Equality on the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, in November 2023.

With information from Brazil Agency.