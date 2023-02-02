To be approved, a nomination must have a simple majority; of the 9 ministers, 6 are appointed by Congress and 3 by the president

The Chamber of Deputies holds this Thursday (2.Feb.2023) a plenary session to elect the name of the deputy to be nominated for a vacancy as minister of the TCU (Union Court of Auditors). To be approved, the indication needs the simple majority of votes.

The TCU has the name of a court, but it is not linked to the Judiciary. It is a support body for the Legislature. Of the 9 ministers, 6 are appointed by Congress and 3 by the President of the Republic. Whoever assumes the position of minister has a salary of R$ 37,000.

He also continues to participate in politics in Brasília until the age of 75 (the age limit for retirement) without having to run for election every 4 years.

The Battle for TCU

Negotiations to define the name of the Chamber for the Court of Auditors began in early 2022. There was the intention of holding the election before Carnival, but the plans were postponed by Lira. He said at the time that he would only address the issue after the October elections.

Among the likely names, appear the deputy Jhonatan de Jesus (Republicans-RR), Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ) and Soraya Santos (PL-RJ).

Jhonatan’s allies claimed last year that the mayor had promised to support him in the race. Soraya’s say the appointment was with her.

In 2023, the balance seems to tip in favor of the deputy from Roraima. When Lira intensified her articulations for the House election, she took Jhonatan along in the TCU campaign.

Most voted deputy in Roraima in 2022, Jhonatan de Jesus was re-elected with 19,800 votes.

Vacancies & Referrals

Read below the names of the current TCU ministers, which institution appointed him (and will be entitled to appoint the substitute in the future) and when the occupant of the vacancy will reach the age limit of 75 years.

Presidency of the Republic: Benjamin Zymler – 2031; Walton Alencar Rodrigues – 2037; Jorge Oliveira – 2049.



With information from the Chamber Agency.