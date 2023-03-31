Provisional measure edited by Jair Bolsonaro will be analyzed by the Senate and may be vetoed by President Lula

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Thursday (March 30, 2023) PLV (Conversion Bill) 6, derived from the provisional measure 1,150 2022, which will facilitate the deforestation of the Atlantic Forest. The text was approved in a symbolic vote and will now be analyzed by the Senate. Here’s the full (79 KB). Only PDT, PSB and the Psol-Rede federation voted against the proposal.

When it was edited by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in December 2022, the provisional measure determined a period of 180 days for rural properties to adhere to the PRA (Environmental Regularization Program) –a device of the Forestry Code that establishes a commitment with rural landowners to compensate for native vegetation and avoid fines–, but the deputies approved an amendment to the PL that expanded time to join in 1 year.

In his report, the deputy Sergio Souza (MDB-PR), former president of FPA (Parliamentary Front for Agriculture), accepted the amendments presented by Rodrigo de Castro (Brazil-MG Union), Leo Prates (PDT-BA) and Joao Carlos Bacelar (PL-BA), which amend the Atlantic Forest Law.

According to Souza, there is no “commitment on the part of the sanctioning government and, if there is a veto, there is a commitment to maintain the veto”.

Among the devices adopted is the easing of deforestation of primary and secondary vegetation in an advanced stage of regeneration.

The approved MP withdraws the requirement of the current legislation for suppression of the forest when there is no “technical and locational alternative“ to the development built on the site.

Director of Public Policy at SOS Mata AtlânticaMalu Ribeiro, said that the deputies “crumbled” the law.

“The Chamber of Deputies has just approved the largest tortoise in history in a provisional measure. Under the pretext of extending the term of the rural environmental register and the PRA, they crumbled with the Atlantic Forest Law, adding a plenary amendment that I see as unconstitutional. In practice, this approval places Brazil against the grain of what the world expects. It favors and increases deforestation, distances the country from international commitments on climate, water and biodiversity. Let’s ask President Lula to veto the MP in defense of the Atlantic Forest“, he declared.

Another change in the approved measure removes the competence of the state environmental agencies to issue a technical opinion for deforestation of vegetation in the medium stage of regeneration in urban areas. The MP leaves the responsibility “exclusively” with municipal environmental agencies.

“The text encourages urban expansion over the permanent preservation area, by removing the few safeguards that exist in the legislation, which were already weakened at the end of 2021, when Congress changed this same device (any river can be occupied if municipal legislation allows it) . We know that municipal bodies tend to be much more susceptible to pressure from real estate development“, declared Raul do Valle, Director of Environmental Justice of the WWF Brazil (World Wide Fund for Nature).

Finally, the measure excluded the need for compensatory actions for the suppression of native vegetation in the construction of transmission lines, natural gas transport systems and public water supply.

In cases where the implementation of the enterprise is located in areas of permanent preservation, the compensation will be equivalent to the deforested area, upon approval of the agency that releases the licensing.

Still in the effort to approve provisional measures edited by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the Chamber approved in a symbolic vote PLV 7, derived from the MP 1,151 of 2022, which authorizes the sale of carbon credits in forestry concessions. Now, the text will be analyzed by the Senate.