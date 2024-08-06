From the editorial team with Estadão Conteúdoi From the editorial team with Estadão Conteúdo https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-estadao-conteudo/ 08/05/2024 – 22:02

The Chamber of Deputies may vote next week on a bill that exempts Olympic medalists from paying income tax on their prizes. The bill, presented on Monday, the 5th, has the support of parties that are part of the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) as well as those that are part of the opposition.

According to the text, the awards given to Olympic medalists by the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) or federal government agencies will be included in the list of income that is exempt from paying tax. Currently, the exemption is guaranteed for scholarships, compensation for termination of employment contracts, savings accounts, dividends, inheritance, among others. Find out more here.

The project was authored by federal deputy Luiz Lima (PL-RJ) who, before becoming a parliamentarian, was a former Olympic swimmer. He participated in the 1996 edition in Atlanta (United States) and the 2000 edition in Sydney (Australia).

According to Lima, the bill’s intention is to guarantee a financial return to athletes who promote the sport in Brazil. The parliamentarian also believes that the exemption will allow medalists to improve their training conditions for the next Olympics, which will take place in Los Angeles in four years.

“I think it is very fair that we, at a time like this, give these athletes an exemption. It will serve to reward them and guarantee a better life and allow them to have better preparation if they come to participate in the next games,” said the author of the project.

The awards paid by the COB

Currently, the COB awards Olympic medalists in individual categories R$350,000 for gold medals, R$210,000 for silver medals and R$140,000 for bronze medals.

In the case of collective achievements in teams that have between two and six athletes, the COB pays the group an amount of R$700,000 per gold medal, R$420,000 per silver medal and R$280,000 per bronze medal.

In groups that have more than seven athletes, the committee pays the group an amount of R$1.5 million for gold, R$630 thousand for silver and R$420 thousand for bronze.

As of Monday, the 5th, Brazil has won two gold medals and five silver medals in individual sports. The Brazilian delegation will also return home with four bronze medals in individual categories and two in team sports.

Parties with 495 deputies want urgency

Early Monday afternoon, Congressman Felipe Carreras (PSB-PE) filed an urgent request for the project. If approved, the text will be discussed directly in the plenary, without needing to go through discussions in thematic committees.

Carreras’ request was signed by almost all the leaders of the Chamber, with the exception of Novo, PSOL and Rede Sustentabilidade. Together, the parties that want the proposal to be considered quickly total 495 deputies.

To the StateLuiz Lima stated that there is an expectation that the request for urgency and the merit of the bill will be voted on next week, when the deputies will return from the mid-year recess.

“It is a positive agenda for the Chamber and for the government. So, if the urgency request is approved on Tuesday, it is very likely that the vote on the project will take place on Wednesday”, assessed the author of the proposal.

To do so, the proposal needs to be approved by 257 of the 513 deputies. If this occurs, the text will go to the Senate, where it will need to be approved by 41 of the 81 senators. Finally, the exemption will depend on President Lula’s approval.

Check out the awards offered by COB in Paris

Individual sports

Gold medal – R$ 350 thousand

Silver medal – R$ 210 thousand

Bronze medal – 140 thousand

Team sports (teams of 2 to 6 athletes)

Gold medal – R$ 700 thousand

Silver medal – R$ 420 thousand

Bronze medal – R$ 280 thousand

Team sports (teams with more than 6 athletes)

Gold medal – R$ 1.5 million

Silver medal – R$ 630 thousand

Bronze medal – R$ 420 thousand