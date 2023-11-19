Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/19/2023 – 8:00

The Chamber of Deputies will hold a public hearing this week to discuss the creation of another “something day”. More than 70% of the days of the year already have something to be celebrated, and February 14th could gain its own festival and become National Brega Day.

Brega artists and producers will meet at a meeting of the Culture Commission on Tuesday, 21st, to debate the creation and inclusion of the date in the national calendar. The bill that deals with the topic is authored by deputy Pedro Campos (PSB-PE).

The audience will have the participation of seven singers and producers of the genre. The artists Conde, who was successful in the 1990s and 2000s in the group Só Brega, will be at the meeting; Dany Myler, former vocalist of the groups Garotões do Forró and Capital do Sol and famous for the song “The woman of my dreams”; and Michelle Melo, former singer of Banda Metade.

Also participating in the audience will be Anderson Neiff, one of the main names in the brega funk genre today, with songs such as “Noite das safadas” and “Posturado”; Betinho Rossi, son of the late artist Reginaldo Rossi, who is considered the greatest exponent of brega in Brazil; and music producers Alexandre Vinícius and Rodrigo Meli.

The request for the hearing was authored by deputy Lídice da Mata (PSB-BA), who defended the holding of a public hearing in the Legislature given the “social, cultural and historical relevance” of the musical genre.

“Brega music has deep roots in Brazil’s diversity, reflecting the cultural nuances of different regions of the country. It stands out for its ability to connect generations, serving as a soundtrack for significant moments in people’s lives”, stated the deputy in request to hold the meeting at the collegiate body.

In Lídice’s application, there is also an invitation for the Minister of Culture, Margareth Menezes, and the brega and carimbó singer Joelma to participate in the hearing. The two do not appear on the Chamber’s official agenda so far. Estadão contacted the minister and the artist, but received no response until the publication of this text.

The hearing will debate Pedro Campos’ bill, presented on September 27th. The deputy, son of the former governor of Pernambuco Eduardo Campos, justified the creation of a national date for brega as a tribute to a “cultural phenomenon that goes beyond the barriers of music”.

“It influences fashion, lifestyle and even the way people relate to their emotions and personal experiences. The term ‘tacky’ often encompasses a defiant attitude towards aesthetic conventions, encouraging authenticity and individual expression”, said the parliamentarian in the proposal.

Parliamentarians spend hours discussing the creation of commemorative dates

Survey of Estadão showed that, until August, celebrations entered the Brazilian calendar through 266 bills approved by the National Congress, ordinances and decrees sanctioned by the Presidency of the Republic over more than 60 years.

In 2023, there are more than 90 proposals to create national days. Among them are the national day of stepfathers and stepmothers, martial arts, football, animal defenders, Greek immigrants, foster care, municipal law, gospel music, sports shooting, coral reefs and coral environments, among others.

Campos’ project is being processed by the Chamber’s Culture Committee. If approved by the board, it will be considered by the Chamber plenary and will then go to the Federal Senate. If accepted by the senators, the text will be sanctioned by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).