A €5,500 Christmas maxi-bonus. With a resolution signed by the Quaestors of the Chamber on 24 November, the go-ahead came for a reimbursement of expenses for deputies which will arrive in December. La Repubblica explains today that Paolo Trancassini of Fratelli d’Italia, Alessandro Manuel Benvenuto of the Lega and Filippo Scerra of the Movimento 5 Stelle have declared that the bonus will satisfy “individual needs for technological updating”.

Compared to the last legislature, the amount stands out above all: in 2018, under the presidency of the grillino Roberto Fico, the quaestors confirmed the extra for computers and mobile phones. But it was less than half of the current one: 2,500 euros each for reimbursement of expenses. Now, however, the bonus has been inflated, with an increase of 120%, at the start of a legislature marked by austerity and with the cash in hand which, according to all the parties, is scarce and must be spent well to the cent. With some exceptions for the elect, apparently.

Attached to the measure is the list of reimbursable goods. Which includes laptops, tablets, headphones such as Apple Airpods, monitors up to 34 inches.

And the controls? The sifting is entrusted to the College of Quaestors. Then the refund takes place. And there is another novelty: in 2018 penalties were introduced. Withholdings were envisaged in the event that a parliamentarian did not participate in at least 50% of the sittings in the Chamber or did not present at least 80% of the bills or inspection documents in electronic format, to save on paper. Now they have disappeared.