The Committee on Foreign Relations and National Defense of the Chamber of Deputies sent a letter to Itamaraty demanding an attitude from the Government of Brazil regarding the ongoing religious persecution in Nicaragua.

The official document, signed by the chairman of the commission, deputy Paulo Alexandre Barbosa (PSDB-SP), demands from Chancellor Mauro Vieira a firmer position in the face of cases such as that of the four Brazilian nuns who were arrested and expelled from the country earlier this month by the dictator Daniel Ortega.

“We are concerned that this repeated persecution by Nicaragua’s dictatorial regime has not merited, according to reports, any concrete action on the part of Itamaraty, in defense not only of religious freedoms, but also of its nationals residing in that country. There is no record that the Itamaraty has summoned the respective ambassadors of Nicaragua in Brasilia, and of Brazil in Managua, for consultations, as per prerogative provided for in international law and diplomatic practices”, says the text sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The deputy also points out that, between April 2018 (when a wave of protests against Ortega was harshly repressed with a series of murders, arrests and expulsions) and June of this year, the Nicaraguan dictatorship forced 77 religious to leave the country, including the Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Managua, Silvio Baez.

“Several of them were arrested and held incommunicado, without the Brazilian Government having manifested itself. Fundamental rights are being continuously violated in Nicaragua, while Brazil refrains from condemning the current regime, including in the appropriate legal instances, such as the United Nations Human Rights Council”, states the letter from deputy Paulo Alexandre Barbosa.

The four Brazilian nuns arrested and then banished from Nicaragua were part of the Fraternidade dos Pobres de Jesus Cristo Foundation, which provided food and clothing for needy people, among other forms of support and shelter.

The missionaries planned to leave Nicaragua when the country’s authorities failed to renew their residence documents – but were arrested before they were able to travel. The Ortega regime also canceled the institution’s legal personality and expropriated all its assets, making its operation illegal.

“In view of the foregoing, given the seriousness of the acts perpetrated against Brazilian nationals on Nicaraguan soil, I ask Your Excellency to adopt concrete measures to protect our citizens residing in that country, in addition to strongly condemning the repeated violations of human rights committed by the Nicaraguan dictatorial regime,” said the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

In May, the deputy had also publicly lamented the honorable treatment that Venezuela’s dictator, Nicolás Maduro, has been receiving from President Lula. “Celebrating a dictator is a disgrace. We know that Maduro is facing proceedings in the international criminal court for crimes against humanity, torture, arbitrary arrests, very serious crimes against life. We cannot tolerate this type of conduct”, he said, in May, during an interview with the GloboNews channel.