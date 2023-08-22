Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/22/2023 – 2:22 pm

The mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and party leaders decided to vote next week on the project that extends until December 31, 2027, the exemption from payroll for the 17 sectors of the economy that employ the most.

The decision was taken this Tuesday, the 22nd, at a meeting at Lira’s official residence. According to the leader of Citizenship, Alex Manente (SP), deputies should approve, probably next Tuesday, 29, an urgent request for the project to be voted directly in plenary, without needing approval in committees. Currently, the project is on the Board of Economic Development of the Chamber, under the rapporteur of Any Ortiz (Cidadania-RS).

Manente signaled, however, that the tendency is for the Chamber to overturn the device approved in the Senate that foresees the reduction of the social contribution, from 20% to 8%, on the payroll of cities with up to 142.6 thousand inhabitants. “Right now, we are evaluating. But I believe that the report should not cover the municipalities”, said the deputy, after leaving the meeting with Lira.

Payroll exemption allows companies in the benefited sectors to pay rates of 1% to 4.5% on gross revenue, instead of 20% on the payroll. The Union failed to raise BRL 9.2 billion with the measure last year alone.

“It is fundamental. These are important sectors for our economy, which need this extension to occur quickly to be safe”, said Manente, in defending that the exemption policy guarantees jobs in the country.