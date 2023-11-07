Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/11/2023 – 20:15

Children and adolescents, who are the most vulnerable part of the population to extreme climate risks, have the right to live in a healthy environment. The statement was repeated several times, this Tuesday (7), in the Chamber of Deputies, by the participants of the Children and Nature meeting at the Congress Center, organized jointly by the Alana Institute, (a non-profit civil society organization), by the Coalition for Climate, Children and Adolescents (CliCA), which brings together institutions that defend the rights of people most affected by extreme climate events, and the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef-Brazil).

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO) presented during the event, currently, one in every four deaths of children up to 5 years old is linked to environmental risks. Specifically regarding Brazil, Unicef ​​reports that there are around 40 million children exposed to climatic or environmental risks, such as air pollution, water and food contamination, food shortages, contact with toxic or unhealthy environments, poor sanitation and hygiene, and also extreme events such as droughts, heat waves or storms.

The Climate and Environment Manager at Instituto Alana, JP Amaral, defended the fundamental right of children and adolescents to nature and an ecologically balanced and healthy environment, as determined by the Article 225 of the Federal Constitution. “In this context, we need to guarantee as a right that every child has access to urban infrastructure close to them, wherever they are, just as there is a public policy to promote physical and mental health, social equity, democracy and public safety”, he stated. Amaral.

“In cities, where basically 84% of the Brazilian population is located, we are seeing this growing distance between children and nature, causing significant harm to themselves. This is what we call ‘nature deficit disorder’, defined the representative of the Alana Institute.

Guidelines

At the meeting, the deputy representative of Unicef-Brazil, Paola Babos, released General Comment 26, a document with recommendations and guidelines on children’s rights, with a special focus on combating climate change, which was launched by the Committee on the Rights of the Child of the United Nations (UN), in September this year.

Paola said that the document is significant for all signatory countries of the convention on the rights of the child, including Brazil. Therefore, governments need to act to ensure a sustainable environment for all children,” she said.

“This means first mitigating the impact of climate change, taking urgent measures to ensure conditions such as sufficient and clean water, well-being, plant biodiversity, healthy food. And also, the obligation of governments and representatives of the Brazilian people to create laws and policies that respect the rights of children and adolescents to the environment. But, even with mitigation actions, we know that climate factors will continue to occur, with important impacts on children and adolescents. Therefore, it is urgent to ensure that schools and spaces that offer essential services to children are protected against environmental damage and are resilient to extreme events”, added Paola.

The National Secretary for Urban Environment and Environmental Quality of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Adalberto Felicio Maluf Filho, clarified that the department has carried out several studies to obtain evidence-based environmental indicators. He added that the ministry will have a program focused on generating infrastructure with nature-based solutions, with green areas and associated with water resources so that children can have experiences. “We need to rescue these spaces. Our program will prioritize green areas in peripheral regions, with a focus on early childhood. In the text of the program, we will give a slightly different emphasis to peripheral regions, where children do not have access to natural structures.”

Listening to young people

Young people present at the meeting in the Chamber of Deputies asked to be heard about problems that concern them. Catarina Lorenzo, a Bahian from Salvador, for example, aged 16, is an activist and advisor to the international group Child Rights Connect, run by Unicef. She revealed that, to write General Comment 26, more than 16 thousand children and young people around the world were interviewed. Catarina was among them and now hopes that the document will be taken seriously by government officials. “We are tired of false promises. I emphasize this, because we are faced with a document that has the potential to become something positive, although it could simply become another movement, where countries commit to objectives, but do not act in favor of them.”

International relations student Maria Eduarda Silva, who, since the age of 12, has been fighting for the rights of children and adolescents and for the climate, argued that youth must be present in spaces for the construction and implementation of public policies. “We can’t talk about children and teenagers without having children and teenagers. We’re tired of adults making decisions for us. We have a voice! We just need to be heard”, said the young woman, who is 19 years old and lives in Bonito, in the interior of Pernambuco.

“We know what we face with climate crises. We have heard since we were children that we are the future, but what future with these climate changes? We need to think about actions that are guaranteed now”, asks Maria Eduarda.

Priorities

Indigenous children were identified as the group most affected by deforestation, fires, mercury contamination, air pollution, climate change and violations of territorial rights. Activist Val Munduruku, from Alto Tapajós, Pará, who is 27 years old, emphasized that it is necessary to prioritize children from traditional peoples and communities and criticized the time frame for the demarcation of indigenous lands which, according to her, will bring harm to future generations and for ancestry.

Val also described situations experienced by his people in the indigenous land in which the river is drying up, the fish have died and the animals urgently need help. “It’s not a reality for 10, 15, 20 years from now. We are already going through this and are here to show that our fight for indigenous peoples is a fight for all of us.”

The meeting also discussed the existence of environmental racism, which impacts children and adolescents in the global south. In Brazil, the most affected are the peripheral and most socioeconomically vulnerable populations, mostly black.

The social scientist from the Anti-Racist Climate Adaptation Network, Joyce Paixão, a resident of Recife, reported situations experienced by communities frequently affected by floods and pollution of the Capibaribe River. “We need to deconstruct this fear of rain, this fear of the river, this fear of not having water. We need to remember that children are our next generation and they are suffering. I make a selection to say that they are black, poor, peripheral children, in more vulnerable areas, who have suffered more from the effects of climate change.”

Actress and socio-environmental communicator Laila Zaid highlighted that children in cities are increasingly exposed to screens (cell phones, television and computers), no longer playing in public spaces, such as squares and parks. “Because the streets are very violent, or because they are occupied by cars, or because there simply are no more public spaces for children to socialize close to our homes. And this is not only very sad, but this walling in of the child, who is losing very valuable things, is also highly dangerous. She is losing physical health, because her body is restricted to the internal space of houses and apartments, and she is also losing social interaction, which is so important for the self-regulation of emotions.”

Parliamentarians

Representative Nilto Tatto (PT-SP), who organized the event at the Chamber, emphasized the problems he has seen when traveling around the country. “Walking in the ravines, on the outskirts of Brazil, I see open sewage, running in places where there is no space, where there is no quality of life, there is no tree-lined street, there is no park, no place to run and exercise. life, as a child, as a teenager.”

Célia Xakriabá, deputy for the PSOL of Minas Gerais, emphasized that it is necessary to trust more in the transformative power of children and said that now is the time to combat deforestation, degradation and global warming. “We are the last generation to be able to do something to stop the crisis. The good news is that the time is now. We cannot see the Amazon from a romanticized perspective. We urgently need to see the Amazon. The water is boiling, as the indigenous relatives say.”

The deputy criticized the stance of parliamentarians driven by economic interests that could harm nature and children. “We are at an important moment in the National Congress, because this is where culture is killed. Often, the parlor [Parlamento] You don’t want to raise awareness, go outside and see climate change. What I have been saying here, in the National Congress, is that this suit is not eternal”, stated Célia Xakriabá.