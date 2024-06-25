Parties will nominate 34 members and 34 substitutes to discuss the proposal that criminalizes the carrying and possession of drugs

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), determined the creation of a special commission to analyze the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 45 of 2023, which criminalizes the possession and possession of all drugs, in any quantity. Here’s the complete of the act (PDF – 3 MB).

Lira’s decision was signed on June 17, however, it was only released by the Alagoas deputy’s press office this Tuesday (June 25, 2024), after the STF (Federal Supreme Court) form a majority to allow the possession of marijuana for personal use.

After the special commission, the PEC can be analyzed in the plenary of the Casa Baixa. They will be indicated 34 main names and 34 substitutes to join the group. The names will still be defined by the parties.

According to the House of Representatives’ internal regulations, special committees have 40 sessions to debate the text. The president of the collegiate is responsible for organizing the meetings.

On June 12, the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Committee) of the Chamber of Deputies approved the drugs PEC. The text received 47 votes in favor and 17 against.

PACHECO ALSO REACTS

PEC 45 of 2023 has already advanced in the Senate and is seen as a reaction from Congress to the Judiciary.

The proposal is authored by the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). Earlier, the congressman criticized the STF’s decision. According to him, this is a “distortion in the legal system” About the subject.