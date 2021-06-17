The Chamber of Deputies approved today (17) the Bill (PL) 1136/2019, which creates the National Day for Awareness of Cardiovascular Diseases in Women, to be celebrated on May 14th. The initiative aims to help raise awareness and prevention of cardiovascular risk factors to expand and anticipate the diagnosis of these diseases in the Brazilian population, especially in women. The text will now be analyzed by the Senate.

The special date is intended to encourage the carrying out of campaigns and actions by the government in partnership with medical entities, in particular the Brazilian Society of Cardiology, universities, schools, associations and civil society, in the organization of lectures, events, and training on the cardiovascular diseases in women.

The author of the project, Deputy Mariana Carvalho (PSDB-RO), justified the initiative with the argument that cardiovascular diseases are the major causes of mortality in the world and in the country. Therefore, there is a need to alert for risk factors for these cardiovascular diseases in women, such as inadequate diet, low physical activity, alcohol consumption and smoking.

According to information from Datasus, in 2019, diseases of the circulatory system were responsible for more than 170,000 deaths among women in Brazil, representing the leading cause of death in the female population and even surpassing the number of deaths from cancer.

“Most of the time, cardiovascular diseases can be prevented by public health actions that involve the control of risk factors, as well as by the optimized clinical management of patients. The reduction of cardiovascular diseases in women in Brazil, and in the world, is a complex task, which depends on countless agents and on a continuous effort”, justified deputy Mariana Carvalho.

For the rapporteur, Mrs Rose Modesto (PSDB-MS), the dissemination of information and awareness about the symptoms, the care to adopt and the formation of healthy habits are relevant to provide better health conditions for women in Brazil.

“Among the benefits [do projeto] I cite the early identification of symptoms and early treatment of conditions that bring risk, such as hypertension, increased cholesterol or triglycerides, smoking and sedentary lifestyle”, said the reporter.

