Deputy will have 5 working days to present his defense to Internal Affairs after being officially notified by the body

The parliamentary corregidor of the Chamber of Deputies, deputy Domingos Neto (PSD-CE), signed this Thursday (May 18, 2023) the notification to Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR) on the process of annulment of his mandate in the House determined by decision of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

“I shipped this morning so that I would be notified. After notification, you will have a period of 5 working days to present a defense”, said the inspector to the Power360.

The period of 5 working days for Dallagnol to present his defense will only start counting after he is personally notified. Internal Affairs will make 3 notification attempts: this Thursday, Friday (May 19) and Monday (May 22).

If it is not located, the Chamber may publish a file in the Official Diary of the Union and the deadline for the manifestation of the defense begins to be valid. Whether or not the defense is presented, the corregidor must issue an opinion to the Board of Directors of the Chamber.

In a statement, Domingo Neto said that the body will analyze “only the formal aspects of the decision” is that “all procedural instruction is given strictly observing the principles of the adversary, ample defense, due process of law and impartiality”.

Until an official decision by the Bureau, Deltan Dallagnol can continue going to Casa Baixa and exercising his mandate. According to the internal affairs department’s legal advice, Domingo Neto will have up to 15 working days to send his opinion to the Bureau, with the option to use the entire period or not.

Cassation

On Tuesday (May 17), the TSE unanimously decided to revoke Dallagnol’s candidacy registration. The Electoral Court understood that the deputy anticipated his resignation from the position of attorney in Paraná to avoid an administrative punishment of the CNMP (Conselho Nacional do Ministério Público), which could make him ineligible as determined by the Clean Record Law.

Dallagnol criticized the decision and says he will appeal to the STF (Federal Supreme Court). In a statement to the Chamber on Wednesday, he stated that the TSE decision “annulled the power of the vote” from voters in Paraná and that the decision was motivated by “revenge” because of his role as coordinator of the Lava Jato operation.

“I will never regret fighting corruption“, he said. The deputy also stated that the TSE “invented an imaginary undeniability”.

The deputy was the best voted in Paraná in the 2022 elections, with 344,000 votes. The Electoral Court has ruled that Dallagnol’s votes can go to his party, Podemos.

Here is the full text of the note from the Parliamentary Internal Affairs of the Chamber of Deputies released this Thursday (May 18, 2023):

“NOTE FROM THE PARLIAMENTARY ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICE

“The Parliamentary Corregedoria of the Chamber of Deputies, auxiliary body of the Board “Director, informs that, in relation to the processes of loss of mandate determined by the Electoral Justice in the cases foreseen by the Constitution, this Body is responsible for analyzing only the formal aspects of the decision. All procedural instruction takes place in strict observance of the principles of the adversary system, ample defense, due process of law and impartiality. It should be noted that, in the end, it is solely up to the Board of the Chamber of Deputies to declare the loss of mandate, as provided for by the Federal Constitution.

“Deputy Domingos Neto

“Parliamentary Corregidor”