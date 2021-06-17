By Eduardo Simões

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – On Wednesday night, the Chamber of Deputies approved the proposal to amend the law on administrative misconduct to limit punishment to cases in which there was an intention to harm the public administration and the measure will now be analyzed by the Senate.

Actions filed for acts of administrative improbity are civil in nature and occur in cases, for example, of illicit enrichment and facts that threaten the public administration. These actions do not lead to imprisonment in case of conviction. But, as a pity, they can lead a person to have to return public resources, be left with unavailable goods and have their political rights suspended.

According to the news agency Câmara Notícias, the rapporteur of the proposal, deputy Carlos Zarattini (PT-SP), said that the purpose of the change is to allow administrators to have the conditions to exercise their duties without fear of a law that, according to him, allows punish everything.

“We want to restrict this law to give more functionality to the public administration, more guarantees to those who propose public policies and who are elected based on their proposals, and who often cannot put them into action, in force, because they are prevented by decisions that have nothing to do with attempts to fight corruption,” said the congressman, according to the agency.

The proposal is criticized by the National Association of State Attorneys and the Federal District, which recognizes the need to update the legislation, but said in a statement that “it presents a major setback in protecting society’s interests when it removes from the injured party the possibility of to seek reparation for the damage and punishment for improper acts”.

