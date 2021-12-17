This Thursday (16th) the Chamber’s plenary rejected the amendments presented by the Senate to the bill that postpones to 2024 the definition of new indexes for the apportionment of resources from the Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education and the Valorization of Education Professionals ( Fundeb). With the rejection of the amendments, the text goes to presidential approval.

Fundeb indices refer to the annual amount per student between stages, modalities, duration of the journey and types of educational establishment. According to the bill approved by the Chamber, the updating date of the Permanent Fundeb Law (Law 14,113/20) passes from October 2021 to October 2023.

According to the text, psychologists and social workers who work in schools will be able to receive remuneration with Fundeb resources, but for this, states, Federal District and municipalities must use part of the 30% not linked to the salaries of education professionals and the rule of that a portion of the fund’s resources must be invested in capital expenditures, such as equipment.

The bill also changes the list of professionals who may receive up to 70% of Fundeb’s resources as part of the policy to enhance teaching. These professionals will no longer be those listed in the Law of Guidelines and Bases of Education, but the following categories, provided that they are in effective exercise in basic education teaching networks:

• teachers;

• professionals in the exercise of direct pedagogical support functions for teaching, school management or administration, planning, inspection, supervision, educational guidance, coordination and pedagogical advice; and

• professionals in technical, administrative or operational support functions

In order to provide more legal certainty for the payment of salaries, salaries and benefits of any nature to these professionals, the project creates an exception to the prohibition that Fundeb resources cannot be transferred to accounts other than those created specifically to use the resources.

Due to the pandemic, learning improvement indicators for fiscal 2023, which allow for the transfer of additional resources, will be defined by regulation. In situations of public calamity, natural disasters or exceptional circumstances of force majeure at the national level that do not allow the normal performance of pedagogical activities and in-person classes in schools participating in the application of the Basic Education Assessment System (Saeb), it will not be necessary for this school comply with a minimum of 80% student participation in order to receive the supplement.

* With information from the news agency Câmara de Notícias

