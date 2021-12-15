By Maria Carolina Marcello

BRASILIA (Reuters) – This Wednesday, the Chamber of Deputies concluded the vote in the first round of the remaining parts of the PEC dos Precatório that still did not have the agreement of the House, and then began the second round of analysis of the proposal.

The day before, deputies had already approved the basic text of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC). This fourth amendments that could change the main content of the measure were analyzed, but none of them were approved.

+Deputy says that PDT will file a new action in the STF against PEC dos Precatórios

With this, the PEC confers a permanent character to Auxílio Brasil, links the fiscal space to be opened with the change in the rule for payment of court orders to expenditures on social security and the new income distribution program, and also provides for a limit for the discharge of these judicial debts.

The provision for the creation of a congressional commission that will monitor the situation of court orders remains in the text.

These points, which can still be changed during the second-round vote, were added to the PEC by the Senate and lacked a seal by the Chamber.

Last week, Congress enacted only parts of the Precatório PEC that already had the approval of the two Houses, leaving these remaining provisions for voting this week.

