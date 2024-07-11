The Chamber concluded voting on the first bill regulating tax reform on Wednesday night, the 10th, and the text will now be analyzed by the Senate. After reaching an agreement, the deputies approved a highlight of the bill that included meat in the basic food basket with zero tax. There were 477 votes in favor, three against and two abstentions. All parties voted in favor of the highlight.

The understanding regarding the exemption for animal proteins was announced in the plenary by the proposal’s rapporteur, Congressman Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG). The measure, defended by the Parliamentary Front for Agriculture (FPA) and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, was the main political impasse of the proposal.



