Basic text was approved this Wednesday (May 18th); deputies analyzed changes to the project, but none were approved

The Chamber of Deputies concluded this Thursday (May 19, 2022) the vote on the bill 3179 of 2022which regulates home education, known as homeschooling. The text will now be analyzed by the Senate.

The rapporteur of the project was the deputy Luísa Canziani (PSD-PR). The PL amends Law No. 9394 of 1996, which establishes the guidelines and bases of national education and allows children and adolescents to be educated at home.

The basic text was approved this Wednesday (May 18) by 264 votes in favor, 144 against and two abstentions. This Thursday, congressmen analyzed 8 highlights, excerpts voted on separately and that may change the content of the approved project. None of them, however, were accepted.

The approval of the project was celebrated by congressmen allied with the government and by parents of students, who followed the vote in the plenary on Wednesday (18.May).

THE homeschooling is an agenda defended by politicians who want greater “freedom” in the teaching model. For allies of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), parents should have the right to choose how to educate their children. On the other hand, opponents claim that the proposal brings pedagogical and social harm to students.

Here are some points from the approved base text: