The summons request was presented by the deputy Aureo Ribeiro (Solidariedade-RJ), vice-president of the commission. According to the congressman, Heleno should also provide clarifications on the “escalation of political violence by the far right”🇧🇷 Here’s the full of the application (103 KB).

In the text, Ribeiro states that the call is due to the non-compliance with the commission by the minister. Heleno should have attended a meeting on Tuesday (Nov.22, 2022), but claimed health problems.

On the occasion, the minister was supposed to talk about the alleged use of Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) so that the federal government could interfere in an investigation by the PF (Federal Police) involving Jair Renan Bolsonaro, the son “04” of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

To Power360the GSI advisory reported that the minister was diagnosed, “a week ago”with infectious sinusitis. “He is medicated and under medical supervision“, said.

If he does not appear, Heleno may be accused of a crime of responsibility, since, when summoned, the presence of an authority is mandatory. The date, however, has not yet been set by the commission.

In addition to Heleno, the commission also approved invitations to ministers Paulo Guedes (Economy) and Marcelo Sampaio (Infrastructure).

Guedes is due to speak on the appointment of his sister Elizabeth Guedes to the CNE (National Council of Education) on November 30. Sampaio will deal with an ordinance by ANTT (National Land Transport Agency) on the inspection of clandestine passenger transport on December 13th.