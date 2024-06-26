Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/25/2024 – 22:04

The Public Security Committee of the Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday, 25th, request 201 of 2024, which requests that the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Ricardo Lewandowski, provide information to the House regarding the situation of those arrested for the anti-democratic attack to the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasília on January 8, 2023.

Authored by deputy Paulo Bilynskyj (PL-SP), the text requests data on “the number, social profile and prison and health conditions of prisoners”, in addition to the names of these people and their medical reports. The parliamentarian specifies that he wants to know about “care with food, work, health, assistance (material, legal, educational, social and religious) and social security”.

As justification, Bilynskyj cites prisons approved by Minister Alexandre de Moraes. He claims that the convictions were determined in an “absurd” way and from a “collective and abstract perspective”. The deputy says that, according to the facts presented, Moraes has not followed the fifth article of the Federal Constitution, which ensures equality for all before the law, without distinction of any kind.

“Therefore, it is necessary for this House to investigate the conditions to which these imprisoned individuals are exposed, apparently unduly”, he argues in the document.