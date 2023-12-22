There were 9 votes in favor and 3 against; text now goes for analysis by other Casa Baixa collegiate bodies

The Social Security, Social Assistance and Family Committee of the Chamber of Deputies approved on Thursday (Dec 21, 2023) a project that prohibits the recognition of polyaffective unions, known as polyamory. There were 9 votes in favor of approval and 3 against. Now, the text is being analyzed by other Casa Baixa commissions.

The president and the 1st vice-president of the collegiate are 2 deputies from the PL (Liberal Party), the same as the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL): Fernando Rodolfo (PL-PE), president and Filipe Martins (PL-TO), 1st vice president.

Below is how each member of the committee voted:

The commission also approved in October project which prohibits same-sex civil marriage.