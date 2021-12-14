The Special Committee of the Chamber approved this Tuesday afternoon, the 14th, the bill 1,917/2015, which brings new regulatory rules for the electricity sector and a timetable for opening the free energy market to all consumers. The text was approved on a terminative basis and, if there is no requirement for a vote by the House’s plenary, it will continue for analysis in the Senate.

The matter had been stopped in the collegiate since 2018. The discussion was resumed in September of this year, when the rapporteur, deputy Edio Lopes (PL-RR), presented a new version of his opinion. Since then, several attempts to vote have been made, but there was no consensus on the final text.

According to the wording approved this afternoon, all consumers will be able to trade in the free environment within six years from the publication of the law. Today, direct negotiation with generators is restricted to only some energy consumers, such as industries and large businesses.

In the free market, the consumer who signs a contract knows how much he will pay for the energy he will consume during the entire term of the contract. For those served by distributors, such as residential ones, rates are adjusted annually by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel).

The PL brings other devices expected by the electricity sector, such as the possibility of separating “ballast”. In addition to contracting energy, the separate contracting of the “security” that a plant can bring to the system will be allowed, through capacity or energy ballast.

