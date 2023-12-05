Text proposes reducing working hours from 44 to 36 hours per week; If it passes, the rule will only be valid in 10 years

The CCJ (Constitution and Justice Committee) of the Chamber must analyze this Tuesday (Dec 5, 2023) the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) that reduces the working day from 44 to 36 hours per week. Here’s the full text (PDF – 242 kB) prepared by the deputy Reginando Lopes (PT-MG).

The discussion of the topic entered the commission’s agenda last week, but was removed from the agenda by 30 votes to 25.

The project rapporteur, deputy Tarcisio Motta (Psol-RJ), gave a favorable opinion. In his report, he highlighted that “reducing working hours to 36 hours per week is an instrument to combat unemployment while allowing the economically active population to have more free time and quality of life”. Here’s the full opinion (PDF – 119 kB).

It is up to the CCJ to assess the constitutionality of the proposal. If it passes, the text will be analyzed by a special committee and the plenary sessions of the Chamber and Senate. In a 2-round vote, it needs to obtain 308 favorable votes from deputies and 49 from senators.

If approved, the rule would come into force 10 years after its promulgation.

Read more: