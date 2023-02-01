Prime Minister Mark Rutte denies that the scarcity of protective equipment in the corona era was leading in the distribution of face masks in nursing and disabled care, as stated in a report on the initial phase of the corona pandemic. The shortage of face masks did play a role, according to the prime minister, he said in a parliamentary debate. “But it was not leading.”

#Chamber #clashes #Rutte #face #mask #policy #initial #phase #corona #crisis #screwed