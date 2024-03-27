FVD leader Thierry Baudet threatened House of Representatives Jesse Klaver (GroenLinks-Pvda) twice on Wednesday after a debate. This is what Chamber President Martin Bosma writes in a letter to Baudet. Bosma wants Baudet to report to him on Thursday morning for an interview. “I cannot tolerate threats – even in the plenary hall -.”
