The Chamber of Deputies can vote, in a session scheduled for 9 am this Thursday (May 5, 2022), the Provisional Measure 1079/21which extends for another 1 year the deadlines of special regimes of drawbackused by exporting companies when they buy raw materials and goods for the production process.

The deadlines had already been extended once by the Law 14.060/21, derived from MP 960/20. The government’s justification is that the economic effects of the covid-19 pandemic on the production chain still persist and this could harm exporting companies that were unable to effectively sell their products due to falling demand.

According to the preliminary opinion of the rapporteur, deputy Carlos Chiodini (MDB-SC), as of January 1, 2023, cargoes with imported goods under the drawback.

PUBLIC DEFENSE

Members can also review the Bill 7922/14of the DPU (Public Defender’s Office), which creates its own staff for the agency, structures the institution’s career plan and positions, and sets the value of their remuneration.

Under the proposal, 1,659 analyst positions (superior level) and 1,092 technician positions (intermediate level) will be created. Analyst salaries will vary from BRL 7,323.60 to BRL 10,883.03, depending on the class and standard. The technical ones will range from R$ 4,363.94 to R$ 6,633.12.

Through the Comprehensive and Free Legal Assistance Program, the DPU is responsible for providing legal advice and defending citizens who do not have the resources to pay for the hiring of a lawyer or the expenses of a legal process.

AUTISM

Among other items, the Bill 11147/18, by deputy Clarissa Garotinho (União-RJ), which makes it mandatory to include the global symbol of awareness of autism spectrum disorder on all priority signposts present in establishments open to the public, transport, public offices and others.

With information from Chamber Agency