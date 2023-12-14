Congressmen are still debating an agreement on adjustments to the reform; provisional measure will also need to be voted on in the Senate

The Chamber of Deputies will hold a session on Friday (Dec 15, 2023) to vote on the MP (provisional measure) that changes the rules on ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) subsidies for companies. The MP, which is a priority for the president's government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), has an estimated impact of R$35 billion in 2024. The MP 1,185 of 2023 It will be the first item on the plenary voting agenda. Congressmen are also trying to agree on the text of the tax reform to start voting on the proposal. The PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) on the topic was approved by the Upper House on November 8 and returned to the Chamber for analysis. To be enacted, the text needs to be agreed between the two legislative Houses. As of Thursday night (Dec 14), there was still no agreement on the changes.