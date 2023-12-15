Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 15/12/2023 – 21:26

The Chamber of Deputies approved on the night of this Friday, the 15th, a request to allow the break of the interstice in the vote on the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the tax reform. Parliamentarians began the discussion in the second round of the matter.

The reform was approved in the first round with 371 votes in favor, 121 against and three abstentions. The support of at least 308 deputies was required. As it is a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC), the text still needs to go through a second round vote before being promulgated.

The new report, prepared by deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), was released this Friday, 15th. The parliamentarian suppressed some excerpts included in the text during the Senate vote, such as the Contribution for Intervention in the Economic Domain (Cide) of Manaus Free Zone. On the other hand, he resumed the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) for the region, in return.

Aguinaldo also decided to remove from the text the extended basic food basket that had been included by the Senate. He also reduced the exceptions in the text by excluding five sectors from specific regimes, which have different tax treatment, such as sanitation services and highway concessions. In relation to the specific lubricant fuel regime, the rapporteur removed the possibility for senators to set the rates and resumed this provision in a complementary law.