08/13/2024 – 18:37

The Chamber began analyzing the second draft regulation of tax reform in plenary session on Tuesday night, the 13th. The president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), presided over the deliberative session and began the voting agenda with this proposal.

The deputies rejected a request to remove the text from the agenda and continued the discussion today. The rapporteur, deputy Mauro Benevides Filho (PDT-CE), will now present his report.

Last night, deputies approved an urgent request for the proposal. As a result, the text will be voted on directly in the plenary, without first being analyzed by committees.

In July, the Chamber approved the first bill regulating the tax, which is now in the Senate. The second text, which began to advance today, establishes the Goods and Services Tax (IBS) Management Committee and deals with the distribution of revenues to states and municipalities.

In addition to the formalization of the management committee, the project also deals with the collection of Tax on Transmission Causa Mortis and Donation (ITCMD) on private pension plans, such as PGBL and VGBL.

The members of the working group that analyzed the project included an exemption from ITCMD for investors who remain in the VGBL for more than five years, counting from the date of the contribution. For the PGBL, however, this rule will not apply and taxation will occur regardless of the term.