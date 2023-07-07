Estadão Contenti

07/06/2023 – 23:20

The House started voting on highlights (suggestions for changes) in the basic text of the tax reform approved this evening. The deputies also approved an agglutinative amendment that encompasses specific modifications to include last minute agreements. The final opinion will be voted on in the second round in the House, after analyzing the highlights.

The agglutinative amendment replaces the report initially presented with the inclusion of other points agreed with leaders. According to Aguinaldo, in the agglutinative amendment, “agricultural, aquaculture, fishing, forestry and vegetable extractive products in natura” and “sports activities” were included in the goods or services that will have a reduction in the rate.

Also included in the agglutinative amendment were services benefited by the Emergency Program for the Resumption of the Events Sector (Perse) under a differentiated regime.

The new tax reform report reduces the rate for favored schemes by 60% of the standard rate. In practice, there will be a tax burden corresponding to 40% of the standard, which is yet to be defined, but is estimated at 25%.























