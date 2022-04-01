An old saying said that “covering up becomes a circus, surrounding yourself becomes a hospice”. But the Chamber of Deputies outdid itself in shaming: the place became a detention facility. Parliamentarian Daniel Silveira (União Brasil-RJ), defendant in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) for threatening institutions and encouraging undemocratic acts, spent the night of Wednesday (30) without being able to leave his office in the Chamber to avoid wearing an ankle bracelet. electronics, determination made by Alexandre de Moraes (STF). On Tuesday (29), Moraes had authorized both the Federal Police (PF) and the Brasília Execution Court to comply with the decision within the Chamber. Until Wednesday, nothing happened.

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

Milton Ribeiro asks to leave

On Monday (28), Milton Ribeiro asked to step down as Minister of Education. He resisted for a week in office after audio leaks showed a pair of pastors (Arilton Moura and Gilmar Santos) transacting education funds with city halls. “It was a special request that the President of the Republic made to me on the issue of [pastor] Gilmar [Santos]”, said Ribeiro, in the recording. The minister asked to leave via Twitter. But he leaves several gaps in his parting.

WAR AGENDA

Russia and Ukraine: Slow Steps

There will be slow steps. But apparently they were the first to emerge from the crossroads of the war. On Tuesday (29), in Istanbul (Turkey), Russian and Ukrainian delegations discussed ways to start ending the confrontation. On the Russian side, there was an announcement of a “drastic reduction in attacks” – according to the Ukrainians, the promise had not been fulfilled until Wednesday (30). Analysts believe this demonstrates that Moscow is in no hurry to end the confrontation. The Russians expect Ukraine to announce military neutrality, which would rule out the possibility of joining NATO. On Tuesday, President Volodmyr Zelensky said the negotiations were “positive” but that Ukrainians “are not naive” and that he still saw “no reason to trust certain representatives.” [de Moscou]”.

JUDICIAL

If it’s a crime, it pays off.

There is an aberration (okay, there are more than one) in the Brazilian Constitution. But one of the most expressive is the maximum punishment for a judge who is involved in crime: compulsory retirement. Translating, he continues to receive wages. The Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice ordered the referral to the first instance of the investigation against Judge João Amorim Franco, accused of selling sentences and illicit enrichment. According to the award-winning whistleblower expert Charles William – arrested in a process involving the sale of reports to bus companies – the togado Amorim Franco charged 10% of the amounts received with the expertise. Charles says he personally and weekly delivered cash to him in a brown envelope. The judge denies the charges.

QATAR WORLD CUP

Another 7 x 1 for Germany

Players from the German football team asked the country’s governing body of football to bring together representatives from Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch to find out about the working conditions of immigrants recruited to build stadiums in Qatar – according to a UN report, only in 2020, 66 died and 37,000 suffered accidents, 506 of which were serious. Defender Matthias Ginter told reporters that he and his teammates wanted “to get more information so we can assess everything correctly”. The position of German athletes is not new. Last year, they took to the field (pictured above) before a match against Iceland in the World Cup Qualifiers with 11 shirts featuring the expression Human Rights in protest against the conditions of workers in Qatar. Three months later, Brazil hosted the Copa América (scheduled to be played in Argentina and Colombia) in the midst of a pandemic. What did the Brazilian captain at the time, Casemiro, declare in the face of the expectation of a boycott of the tournament? “Our positioning everyone knows”. What’s up? Play the Copa America — and lose the final to the Argentines at the Maracanã.

HEALTH

Extra! Extra! Brazilian discovers that president was wrong

It sounds like a joke, but it’s not. As Brazil is one of the great enthusiasts of parallel treatments for Covid-19, it is curious to say the least that the study that overturns the entire argument of the conspirators on duty also came from here. The New England Journal of Medicine released on Tuesday (29) the result of a survey that analyzed 1,300 Brazilian patients. Half of them took ivermectin and the other half a placebo. The result? None. The effect was the same in both cases. David Boulware, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota (USA) had nothing to add. “Really, there’s no sign of any benefits at all,” he said. So it is.

23%

This is the percentage of the Brazilian population served by Auxílio Brasil with at least R$400 per month. In all, there are 18 million families, according to DataFolha. This represents 18 million Brazilians.

Passport Ranking: Brazil is doing poorly here too

Prepared by the tax and immigration consultancy Nomad Capitalist, the 2022 ranking lists 199 countries according to different weights for five factors: a) they do not require visas (50% weight); b) fiscal scope for passport holders (20%); c) how countries are seen by the world (10%); d) ability to obtain dual citizenship (10%); e) freedoms, such as the freedom of the press and government oversight (10%).