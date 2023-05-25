Act brings 9 areas to be filled. Casa Baixa already deals with vacant positions and expects new retirements by 2026

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), authorized this Wednesday (24.May.2023) the holding of a public tender for 150 effective positions of legislative analyst in Casa Baixa in 9 areas. According to the decision of the board of directors, the Chamber already deals with vacant positions and expects new retirements by civil servants by 2026. full of the decision (331 KB).