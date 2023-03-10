On Friday, March 10, the court arrested Vladimir Kizik, who had pushed a 15-year-old schoolboy under a train the day before. The child miraculously survived, escaping with several bruises. On the day of the incident, Cyzik was discharged from the Moscow Psychiatric Hospital No. Alekseev. The reason for the hospitalization was an attack on his wife – on February 7, he tried to strangle her. The attacker himself could not explain why he pushed the child onto the rails. Doctors who released a potentially dangerous patient may face a criminal case under the article “Negligence”, experts say. The clinic has already passed investigative actions and seizure of documents. And the State Duma will discuss the issue of changing the legislation in the field of psychiatric care.

“I don’t understand why I did it”

Vladimir Kizik, who on March 9 in the Moscow metro pushed a 15-year-old boy under an arriving train, was arrested by the court for two months. The child managed to be saved – he managed to group up and lie down in the gutter between the rails. Probably, sports training affected – the teenager is engaged in kickboxing. Doctors diagnosed him with only a few bruises. However, after the incident, the student could not talk due to severe stress. According to the source of Izvestia, the child spent about six hours in the police, but law enforcement officers did not manage to talk to him.

The attacker was also taken to the police department – the man behaved calmly, but he could not explain why he pushed the child under the train.

“I don’t understand why he did it. There was no conflict situation. Yes, I deliberately took it and pushed it onto the rails. He understood that a person could die. I repent – he said.

On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was opened under the article “Attempted murder”. Subsequently, it turned out that on the day of the incident, Vladimir Kizik was sent home from the Psychiatric Clinical Hospital (PKB) No. Alekseeva , a source familiar with the investigation told Izvestia. The reason for the hospitalization was an attack on his wife – on February 7, he tried to strangle her, his wife Olga Vasilyeva told Izvestia.

– They pushed him out of the dispensary without the presence of relatives, without anything. These patients experience both depression and psychosis. The drugs didn’t help—apparently, the hospital treatment didn’t help much either,” she explained.

During the conversation, Olga tried to protect her husband. In her words, she is his only friend “and, apparently, an enemy.”

“Probably a teenager of my height. I should have been in his place,” the woman suggested.

According to her, the strange behavior of her husband began after he received a head injury. For several years, the disease was controlled, but recently there was a breakdown.

After the arrest, the investigators also came to the hospital, from where Vladimir was discharged. The institution has already carried out investigative actions and seized documents. They also check medical workers who released the patient unaccompanied.

In the psycho-neurological dispensary No. 2 on 2nd Filevskaya Street (a branch of the Alekseev hospital), Izvestia was told that Vladimir Kizik was referred to them after being discharged from the hospital – he had to continue treatment on an outpatient basis. He spent about two hours in the clinic, after which he was allowed to go home. According to the staff, they could not keep the patient, since he is not deprived of legal capacity.

According to the head physician of the Design Clinical Hospital No. Alekseev Georgy Kostyuk, the patient arrived at the day hospital in a satisfactory condition. After passing all the studies, he left the medical facility on his own – the presence of relatives in such cases is not necessary, the physician explained.

– No one forced the patient to therapy, he did it voluntarily and received treatment in accordance with the procedure and standards set for his diagnosis. The treatment was carried out with a positive clinical effect, – said the head physician to Izvestia.

Examination will show

The only legitimate reason why such a patient can be discharged without being accompanied by relatives is the recognition of his ability to independently manage his actions, medical lawyer Asad Yusufov told Izvestia.

“According to the law, if a person is recognized as capable, accompanying him is not required,” the lawyer confirmed.

The decision to discharge such a patient is made by a council, this is most often a collegial decision, but there were cases when an individual doctor was also accused of illegal discharge, Leonid Ogul, a State Duma deputy, deputy chairman of the health protection committee, told Izvestia.

– The specifics of this area of ​​medicine is such that it is easy to blame a doctor, but the disease is unpredictable and can recur even after treatment. Therefore, I believe that decisions on the discharge of such patients should never be taken alone, so as not to provoke suspicions,” the deputy said.

The fact that the incident in the metro took place on the day of discharge is a very significant factor that requires careful verification, including by law enforcement agencies, Asad Yusufov noted. The doctors were right when he was discharged, or it was a mistake, whether the treatment was stopped in a timely manner or it was not enough – all these questions will be answered by the inspection of the medical institution appointed as part of the criminal case and the psychiatric examination of the accused himself.

– In connection with the initiation of a criminal case, not only the suspect himself, but also the medical workers who treated him are subject to verification. Their actions or inaction will be checked for signs of compliance with established standards for the provision of medical care, the lawyer emphasized.

In search of efficiency

The law “On Psychiatric Care and Guarantees of Citizens’ Rights in the Provision of It” does not allow doctors to forcibly hospitalize a violent patient without his consent, even on a call from relatives, added Leonid Ogul. This is possible only through the court. On the one hand, such a procedure protects the rights of the individual, but on the other hand, it can create some difficulties. Especially when the patient behaves aggressively and can be dangerous to others, the deputy believes.

– The legislative possibilities of the psychiatric service should be reviewed or at least discussed with specialists, most often faced with this situation. It is very important to ask their opinion here. There are a lot of questions on this service, and this discussion is in the plans of our committee,” the deputy emphasized.

The system of psychiatric hospitalization, perhaps, should be reconsidered – at least for cases when it comes to acute conditions, Tatyana Buzina, doctor of psychological sciences, medical psychologist, agrees.

– From my point of view, the problem requires discussion, because there are precedents, and sometimes it is difficult for doctors to provide medical care, and relatives simply do not understand what to do. Psychiatry should not be cruel, let alone punitive, but it should be adequate and effective, – says the expert.

Involuntary hospitalization is possible up to a certain period. If a person does not agree to an extension of treatment, he has the right to leave the hospital by law. However, people, even in not very acute conditions, are often not responsible for their actions, and the issue of voluntary consent in this situation is complex, the medical psychologist emphasized. And in this situation it is necessary to understand in detail and think about how to protect both doctors and patients. If a person does not give an account of his actions, and the doctor establishes this fact, perhaps doctors should be given more powers in such cases, the expert concluded.

“Thank God, I survived”

Izvestia met the injured teenager at the school – the guy was embarrassed by the unexpected surge of attention to himself and refused to comment. Classmates greeted him with joyful cries and hugs – they surrounded him in a tight ring, clapped on the shoulder and cheered, trying to overcome the general shock with teenage jokes.

It is known that the injured teenager has been kickboxing for seven years. He also has awards: he took third place in the championship and championship of Russia, second place in the Russian Cup and first place in the Moscow championship in 2022.

He is constantly trying to help, to do something. Active in the training process , – the boy’s coach Mikhail Gerasimov told Izvestia. Thank God he survived. What happened is a big shock for us. We called him up and everything seems to be fine, but he doesn’t really want to talk to anyone.

In the near future, the attacker will undergo a psychological and psychiatric examination. The materials have already been received by the Cheryomushkinsky court, the press service told Izvestia.