The R$6 billion used to keep high school students in school will not be included in this year's spending limit

The Chamber of Deputies approved on Wednesday (Dec 13, 2023) a project that directs resources from the Social Fund to pay for the incentive for poor students to remain in high school. The proposal will be sent for presidential approval.

Authored by the Federal Senate, the PLP (complementary bill) 243/23 received a favorable opinion from the rapporteur, deputy Pedro Uczai (PT-SC).

The text allows the use of up to R$6 billion from surplus of the Social Fund, in the 2023 Budget for this purpose. Thus, it opens a new exception at the limit of surplus primary provision provided for in the law of new tax rules (complementary law 200/23).

The government's intention is to guarantee resources from this year's Social Fund to be implemented in 2024, as the incentive program has not yet been regulated since the publication of the MP (provisional measure) 1198/23in November this year.

The opposition criticizes the device used, characterizing it as “creative accounting”. This is because the allocation of 2023 resources to the fund created by the MP will appear as an expense in this year's Budget, but its disbursement will effectively take place in 2024, ceasing to put pressure on next year's Budget, for which there is a target of deficit primary zero.

On Tuesday (Dec 12), the Chamber of Deputies approved the PL 54/21from the deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP), also reported by Uczai, who incorporated most of the text of the MP, foreseeing the use of a total of R$13 billion from the Social Fund for the program from 2024 to 2026.

Debt x Education

The Social Fund was created to receive resources from the federal government with the exploration of oil in the pre-salt under production sharing contracts. It must also fund actions in other areas, such as public health, science and technology, environment and mitigation and adaptation to climate change.

Although it has accumulated resources since its inception, they have been used to pursue primary outcome goals. Data from the TCU (Federal Audit Court) indicate that the amortization of public debt used, in the last 2 years, 44% of all accumulated revenue from the Social Fund since it was created in 2012.

According to the court, from 2012 to 2022, the fund raised R$145.7 billion. Although most of this money was directed to education (R$66 billion), another R$64 billion went to pay debt, as authorized by the constitutional amendment 109from 2021, arising from the so-called PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) Emergency at the time of the covid-19 pandemic.

With information from Chamber Agency.