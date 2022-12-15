The Chamber of Deputies approved this Thursday (Dec.15, 2022) the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 390 of 2014 which authorizes the use of profits from public funds to pay the nursing floor in the States, the Federal District, municipalities, philanthropic entities and service providers that serve at least 60% of SUS (Unified Health System) patients.

The text received 413 votes in favor and 13 against. Now, the proposal will be analyzed by the Senate. read the full (152 KB).

The rapporteur alice portugal (PC do B-BA) indicated in its opinion that approximately R$ 18 billion are needed to fund the category floor. The proposal covers nurses, technicians and nursing assistants and midwives.

“The funds surplus has stopped and was used without discussion to pay the public debt of those years. So, when using the funds surplus, we will have at least R$ 30 billion, approximately, to compose the payment of the basic nursing salary, for public, philanthropic or contracted entities from the point of view of the SUS that serve, at least , 60% of its clientele via SUS”he declared.

In November, the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) authorized the creation of a special commission to analyze PEC 390.

The floor of BRL 4,750 for nurses, BRL 3,325 for nursing technicians and BRL 2,375 for nursing assistants and midwives is foreseen in Law 14,434sanctioned in August by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In September, the Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Roberto Barroso suspended the application of the norm for 60 days so that the federal government, the States, the Federal District and sector entities could inform on the financial impact of the measure, if the implementation involved risks of layoffs and whether it could affect the quality of services provided.

Subsequently, the Court decided to maintain the suspension of the nursing salary floor and confirmed Barroso’s individual decision. The approval of the PEC may respond to the questioning of the Supreme about the financial impact of the measure.

🇧🇷We will forward to Minister Barroso and the Federal Supreme Court this result of the work of the Legislative Power so that the injunction is dissipated and the law can be in force“, said Portugal.