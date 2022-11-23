Project extends the deadline for requesting access to the distribution network by 12 months without losing subsidies for solar energy

Members approved the urgent request 1,500 of 2022 to speed up the processing of the PL (bill) 2,703 of 2022which extends the deadline for requesting access to the distribution network by 1 year without prejudice to solar energy subsidies.

The proposal amends the Distributed Generation Legal Framework lawsanctioned by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in January 2022 and establishes several rules on own energy production, especially in relation to subsidies.

Although the scope of the legislation reaches other sources, such as water, this type of production is mostly solar.

The approval of the request allows the proposal to be analyzed more quickly in the House and can be deliberated by the plenary at any time.