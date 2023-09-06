Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/05/2023 – 22:20

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday, 5, by 305 votes in favor to 89 votes against, the urgent request presented to the bill that deals with the agreement made by the Union with the States to compensate losses with the collection of ICMS in the year past. Parliamentarians defend an exit in the PL itself, reported by the leader of the government in the Chamber, Zeca Dirceu (PT-PR), to increase the transfer of federal resources to municipalities.

Amid pressure from mayors, deputies are discussing including in the bill an anticipation of resources to municipalities and a kind of “extra-quota” from the Municipalities Participation Fund (FPM). Alternatives are still being studied.

One of the proposals would be to include in the opinion an anticipation for municipalities to compensate for losses by reducing ICMS on essential goods, approved during the government of Jair Bolsonaro. According to the suggestion, half of the compensation would be made in 2023 and the other half in 2024, the year that coincides with the end of the mandates of the municipal executive powers.

The agreement made between the Union and federative entities, and ratified by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), provides for a reward of around R$ 27 billion between 2023 and 2025 – of this amount, however, about R$ 9 billion were compensated by force of court decisions. Municipalities are entitled to a constitutional share of 25% of the amount owed to each State.

Of the R$ 18 billion, around R$ 15.64 billion will be compensated through the reduction of state debt installments and R$ 2.57 billion through direct transfers to the States and the Federal District. It is not clear, however, what would be the exact amount to be passed on to municipalities. Deputies, however, want to highlight the bill itself to ensure that the transfer is made directly by the Treasury to city halls, in liquid resources.

Another idea suggested by parliamentarians would be a kind of “extra-quota” from the Municipalities Participation Fund (FPM) this year to compensate for the collection losses generated by the correction of the Income Tax table, approved by the current government, and by the policy of discounts for popular cars. As part of the federal collection goes to the municipalities, the mayors allege that their accounts were damaged by national programs. It is also not clear where the amounts to be transferred would come from and whether they would represent the full loss.

The temporary “extra-quota”, however, would serve as an alternative to the approval of a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that permanently raises the resources of the Municipalities Participation Fund (FPM) by 1.5%. Last week, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, evaluated that the measure would not solve the problem of city halls.

The new evaluated alternatives may replace the initiative included in the payroll exemption bill. Through the PL, the Chamber approved the reduction of the social security contribution rate for all Brazilian municipalities until 2027. The device returned to the Senate for analysis. The Bahia caucus is, however, one of the most resistant to giving up the measure, since the issue of social security is a relevant agenda for municipalities in the State.

The reduction in the municipal contribution rate does not have the support of the Treasury, which, after weeks of being sidelined by the debate, now assesses that the dialogue channels have begun to improve. Members of the folder believe that, after warnings from the economic team, the measure approved in the exemption bill may have lost strength. With that, the ministry sees more room to discuss alternatives to help municipalities.