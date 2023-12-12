Text establishes the Union to supply entities due to a reduction in transfers from the Municipal Participation Fund in 2022

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday (Dec 12, 2023) the urgency to vote on the PLP (complementary bill) 242 of 2023. The proposal establishes that “no municipality in Brazil” will receive from 2024 to 2026 transfers from the FPM (Municipal Participation Fund) with a value lower than that received in 2022. According to the text, the calculation will be made by comparing the value transferred last year, adjusted for inflation, with the value that will be passed on in the following years, if the difference is positive. The author is the deputy Zeca Dirceu (PT-PR). The congressman stated that the project aims to “preserve capacity” municipalities to pay for public services and investments. The text also authorizes the Executive to open extraordinary credit to meet the demand. With the urgency request, voting is accelerated and can be done directly in plenary, without going through thematic committees.