Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/07/2024 – 22:08

The Chamber approved this Tuesday, the 9th, the request for urgency for the processing of the first bill regulating the tax reform. There were 322 votes in favor, 137 against and three abstentions. The approval of the request presented by the government leader, José Guimarães (PT-CE), will allow the proposal to be voted directly in the plenary, without first going through committees.

Last week, the government filed a request for constitutional urgency for the first tax bill. The provision gives both the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate a 45-day deadline to vote on the text. However, a request had to be approved so that the proposal could skip the stage of analysis by the Chamber’s collegiate bodies.

The expectation is that voting on the project will begin this Wednesday, the 10th. Party leaders and members of the working group that studied the text will meet with the benches to finalize the final text.

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), has suspended all committee meetings in the House so that deputies can focus on the reform. The second regulatory bill may also be voted on this week, if there is time and agreement between the parties.