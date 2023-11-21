Ordinance signed by Minister Luiz Marinho (Labor and Employment) requires collective agreement to allow work in the sector

The Plenary of the Chamber approved this Tuesday (November 21, 2023), by 301 votes to 131, the urgency regime for the draft legislative decree (PDL 405/23) that allows commerce to operate on Sundays and holidays.

The project cancels the ordinance signed by the minister Luiz Marinho (Labor and Employment), which determines that employees in the commerce sector can only work on holidays and Sundays when there is an agreement signed in a collective bargaining agreement.

The measure gives more power to unions who, with the change, once again become negotiation intermediaries. The ordinance revoked the act of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) that authorized agreements negotiated directly between employers and employees in the sector.

Deputy Alencar Santana (PT-SP) explained that the objective is to avoid unequal relations between workers and employers. He criticized the intention to revoke the rule and stated that the National Confederation of Commerce and other entities will meet on the 4th (Nov 22) with the Minister of Labor, Luiz Marinho.

“This ordinance revokes a rule from the Bolsonaro government to guarantee the right to representation of trade unions. There is nothing more to this matter.”said Santana.

For the author of the proposal, deputy Luiz Gastão (PSD-CE), the new rule was not discussed with employers and could put commerce in several cities at risk. “We defend more time to negotiate and not have an ordinance saying that the lack of a collective agreement could close the doors of commerce”he stated.

Representative Bohn Gass (PT-RS) highlighted that the government rule does not prevent work on Sundays and holidays, but requires an agreement that protects the rights of employees. “No one is against working on holidays, as long as they respect the collective agreement”he said.

Representative Alfredo Gaspar (União-AL) called the new determination a setback. “It is a setback imposed on economic freedom and the honorable work of thousands of people”he said.

With information from Chamber Agency