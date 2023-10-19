Text determines that advertisements made at the request of public authorities inform the amount paid for the material

A Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (October 18, 2023) the urgency to vote on the bill (PL 3,172 of 2020), which establishes that all advertisements made at the request of the public authorities inform the amount paid for the material. Example: on radio, the amount must appear at the end of the advertisement. At events, in the material offered, such as pamphlets. The text includes “public, state-owned companies, local authorities, foundations, Legislative Branch, Judiciary Branch, Public Prosecutor’s Office, Public Defender’s Office and Court of Auditors”. With urgency, the analysis of the proposal is accelerated and can be done directly in plenary, without going through thematic committees. One of the authors, deputy Marcel Van Hattem (Novo-RS), said that the project is important so that “citizens clearly know the public expenditure placed in advertisements”.