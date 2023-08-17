Bill provides that a percentage of the total hours offered by platforms must be from titles by Brazilian producers

The Chamber of Deputies approved on Wednesday (16.Aug.2023) the emergency regime for the PL (Bill) 8889/17by licensed deputy Paulo Teixeira (PT-SP), now Minister of Agrarian Development. The text provides for national content quotas on on-demand audiovisual content platforms, such as Netflix, Hulu, Vimeo and Now.

The approval of urgency allows the project to be analyzed by the plenary of the Chamber without going through a special commission, as provided for in the procedure. The proposal may be voted on in the next sessions of the Plenary. the deputy Andre Figueiredo (PDT-CE) will be the rapporteur.

According to the text, up to 20% of the total hours of the catalog of audiovisual productions offered by the platforms must be from titles by Brazilian producers. This percentage depends on the company’s gross revenue.

The platforms will still have to make transfers to the Condemn (Contribution to the Development of the National Film Industry). These transfers start at 0% for companies with annual gross revenue up to BRL 3.6 million and are limited to 4% for platforms with annual gross revenue above BRL 70 million.