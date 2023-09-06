Proposal financially compensates losses of state and municipal governments; text should be voted on next week

The Chamber of Deputies approved on the night of this Tuesday (September 5, 2023) by 305 votes in favor to 89 against the urgency of complementary bill 136 of 2023, which deals with the agreement made by the Union with the States and municipalities to compensate losses with the collection of ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) on fuels and energy. The merits of the proposal must be voted on next week.

O signed agreement establishes Union compensation for States in BRL 26.9 billion until 2026, due to losses in the collection of ICMS caused by the exemption of fuels in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). You counties are entitled to a share of that amount, which according to the calculation of mayors, is approximately BRL 6 billion.

The bill’s rapporteur in the House is Deputy Zeca Dirceu (PT-PR). Last week, he received representatives from the FNP (National Front of Mayors) and the Brazilian Association of Municipalities. the prefectures asked the anticipation of the compensation payment schedule. Zeca talks with the Treasury and with party leaders to give the municipalities an answer.

The need for compensation was created after the approval, in June of last year, in Congress, of two complementary laws that exempted the ICMS levied on the sale of fuel, one of the main sources of revenue for the 27 federative units.

The objective was to contain the increase in prices at the service stations. The legislation provided for compensation to the States and the DF, but then-president Jair Bolsonaro vetoed the device. After Congress overturned the veto, the case ended up being taken to the Supreme Court.