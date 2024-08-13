Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/08/2024 – 21:44

The Chamber approved on Monday night, the 12th, the request for urgency for the processing of the second bill regulating tax reform. The vote was symbolic. As a result, the merits of the bill can be voted on directly in the plenary, without first being analyzed by committees. The vote is expected to take place on Tuesday, the 13th.

In July, the Chamber approved the first tax regulation bill, which deals with issues such as the Selective Tax and the basic food basket, and is now in the Senate. The second text, which began to advance today, establishes the Goods and Services Tax (IBS) Management Committee and deals with the distribution of revenues to states and municipalities.

The rapporteur for the proposal is Congressman Mauro Benevides Filho (PDT-CE), who has spoken with governors and congressmen in recent days to reach consensus on the text. Between today and Wednesday, the 14th, the Chamber will hold its first concentrated voting effort during the municipal election period.

In addition to the formalization of the management committee, the project also addresses issues considered controversial, such as the collection of Tax on Transmission Causa Mortis and Donation (ITCMD) on private pension plans – PGBL and VGBL.

The members of the working group that analyzed the project included an exemption from ITCMD only for investors who remain in the VGBL for more than five years, counting from the date of the contribution. For the PGBL, however, this rule will not apply and taxation will occur regardless of the term.

In an interview with Estadão/Broadcast On July 17, the extraordinary secretary of Tax Reform at the Ministry of Finance, Bernard Appy, said that private pensions are financial investments and must pay inheritance tax.

“It is an asset that is being left as an inheritance. Life insurance is one thing: the kind that I pay a little every month and if I die, the family receives a large amount. It makes no sense to charge inheritance and donation taxes on this. Another thing is the VGBL. It is a financial investment and you have to pay inheritance tax,” said Appy.

Appy pointed out that the VGBL has the advantage of transferring the resources directly to the family, automatically, without the completion of the inventory process. However, in his view, it is necessary to charge the tax.

“If it is a financial investment, the entire inventory process must be completed in order to release the investments. In the VGBL, it is automatic. This is positive: sometimes the family needs resources to support itself when the person who had income in the family dies. But it does not mean that taxes cannot be charged. Not having taxes on something that is clearly a financial investment makes no sense. But the working group chose, in bill 108, to take this middle ground, to have more than five years to have the exemption,” he said.

The project specifies that taxation will only apply to plans aimed at succession planning, that is, those that are of a financial investment nature, and not insurance.