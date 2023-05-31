Deutsche Wellei

Deutsche Welle https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/

5/30/2023 – 8:49 PM

Share



Parliamentarians approve a bill that creates new rules on the demarcation of lands of native peoples on the eve of analysis of the subject by the STF. Law (PL) 490/2007, on the so-called temporal framework, which creates new rules for the demarcation of indigenous lands.

The mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), included this Tuesday as the only voting agenda, frustrating attempts by members of the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to postpone the appreciation of the text.

The request to end the discussion and start voting was approved by 311 votes to 137. Government deputies presented points of order to try to prevent the vote, but the Presidency of the Chamber continued to consider the project.

At the end of the voting, the PL was approved by 283 votes in favor, 155 against and one abstention. The approval of the proposal was yet another defeat for the Lula government in the environmental area.

What PL 490/2007 says

According to the proposal, in the future, only indigenous lands that were traditionally occupied by these peoples until October 5, 1988, the date of enactment of the Federal Constitution, could be demarcated. The text also removes the demarcation of land from the National Foundation for Indigenous Peoples (Funai) and returns the attribution to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

The matter has been pending in the Chamber since 2007, but its analysis was accelerated after the approval of an urgent request on May 24th. According to critics of the proposal, the objective would be to try to influence the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which will return to analyze next week, on July 7, a case related to the time frame.

The proposal establishes that, to be considered traditionally occupied lands, it is necessary to prove “objectively” that they, on the date of enactment of the Constitution, were permanently inhabited and used for productive activities and necessary for the preservation of environmental resources and the physical and cultural.

The text also provides, among other points, forbidding the expansion of indigenous lands that have already been demarcated, and that administrative processes that have not yet been completed are adapted to the new rule.

According to the Federal Constitution, “the Indians are recognized for their social organization, customs, languages, beliefs and traditions, and the original rights over the lands they traditionally occupy, and it is incumbent upon the Union to demarcate them, protect and ensure respect for all their assets. .” The Constitution, however, does not determine any date as a time frame.

The ruralists, favorable to the approval of the PL, argue that the timeframe would provide greater legal security against expropriation of their properties and for agribusiness.

Arguments against the PL

The Articulação dos Povos Indígenas do Brasil (Apib) claims that the adoption of the timeframe would limit indigenous access to their original right over their lands and that there are cases of peoples who were expelled from them a few decades before the entry into force of the Constitution.

“The right of indigenous peoples to their territories does not begin or end on an arbitrary date”, justifies Maria Laura Canineu, director of the NGO Human Rights Watch in Brazil. “Approving this bill would be an inconceivable setback, would violate human rights and would signal that Brazil is not honoring its commitment to defend those who have proven to best protect our forests.”

In the assessment of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples, the text could “make demarcation of indigenous lands unfeasible, threaten territories that have already been ratified and deprive constitutional rights, becoming one of the most serious threats to indigenous peoples in Brazil today”.

At a hearing in the Chamber of Deputies, the legal advisor of the Terena People’s Council, Priscila Terena, said that, if the PL takes effect, it will impact 156 lands, eight ethnic groups and more than 80,000 indigenous people. “Approval is the declaration of our extermination and the beginning of the institutionalization of our genocide,” she said.

The president of the Amazon Commission and coordinator of the Parliamentary Front in Defense of Indigenous Peoples, deputy Célia Xakriabá (PSOL-MG), highlighted that the proposal would facilitate, among other points, land grabbing by allowing works – such as construction of highways and hydroelectric plants – without consulting indigenous peoples.

Protests against the timeframe also reverberate abroad. In April of last year, a group of 29 German parliamentarians sent an open letter to members of the Brazilian Congress expressing concern about PL 490/2007.

The Defender’s Arguments

The Federal Public Defender’s Office (DPU) pointed out the need to completely reject the bill on the demarcation of indigenous lands. The recommendation was forwarded by the acting federal general public defender, Fernando Mauro Junior, to the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

According to the document, the Constitution cannot be used as a reference for indigenous occupation, which has parameters different from the requirements of civil law tenure.

“What is known is that the territory – when transformed into land – is the physical space necessary for a certain indigenous society to develop its social, political and economic relations, according to its own cultural bases. It is the subjective bond of indigenous peoples with their traditional territory that allows them to be who they are and, this time, space has true value to ensure physical and cultural survival, and is therefore of vital importance for the execution of their fundamental rights”, highlights the document.

The Defender’s Arguments

The Federal Public Defender’s Office (DPU) pointed out the need to completely reject the bill on the demarcation of indigenous lands. The recommendation was forwarded by the acting federal general public defender, Fernando Mauro Junior, to the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

According to the document, the Constitution cannot be used as a reference for indigenous occupation, which has parameters different from the requirements of civil law tenure.

“What is known is that the territory – when transformed into land – is the physical space necessary for a certain indigenous society to develop its social, political and economic relations, according to its own cultural bases. It is the subjective bond of indigenous peoples with their traditional territory that allows them to be who they are and, this time, space has true value to ensure physical and cultural survival, and is therefore of vital importance for the execution of their fundamental rights”, highlights the document.

Judgment at the Supreme Court

In 2021, the STF began analyzing an action that involves the time frame and should resume the trial on June 7. The process deals with the dispute over the ownership of the Ibirama Indigenous Land, in Santa Catarina.

The area is inhabited by the Xokleng, Kaingang and Guarani peoples. The process has general repercussions, which means that the decision will serve as a parameter for the resolution of at least 82 similar cases, according to the STF.

The plenary of the Court must decide whether the demarcations of indigenous lands should follow the criterion of the timeframe. The state of Santa Catarina argues that on the date of enactment of the Constitution there was no occupation in the area. On the other hand, indigenous people argue that, on that occasion, they had been expelled from the place.

The Attorney General of the State of Santa Catarina, Márcio Vicari, defends the time frame and says that the reality of Santa Catarina is different from that of other federative units. “There are places where the demarcation involves a single-owner landholding, but, in our state, this impacts the reality of hundreds of families, many of them rural producers,” he said, in a hearing at the Legislative Assembly of Santa Catarina (Alesc) .

At the time of the start of the STF judgment in 2021, about 6 thousand indigenous people from 170 peoples camped in Brasília, in an area of ​​the Esplanada dos Ministérios, to protest for their rights and against the time frame.

The origin of the question

The whole issue originated in 2009, when a conflict between indigenous people and farmers in Roraima reached the STF. To resolve the dispute over who would rightfully belong to the Raposa Serra do Sol Indigenous Land, the ministers argued in favor of the indigenous people — claiming that they were there when the Constitution was enacted.

If in that case the thesis was favorable to the original peoples, the precedent was open for arguments to the contrary: that is, that indigenous people could not claim as their own the lands that they were not occupying in 1988.

In 2017, the Advocacy General of the Union (AGU) issued an opinion that the time frame thesis would be relevant. As a result, there are dozens of land demarcation processes stuck, waiting for a decision by the STF. Among them, the case of the Xokleng indigenous people, from the Ibirama La-Klãnõ Indigenous Land, in Santa Catarina, which will go back to trial next week.

Historically persecuted by colonizers, the remnants of the ethnic group ended up being removed from their original lands in the first half of the 20th century. In 1996, however, they managed to demarcate 15,000 hectares — which would later expand, in 2003, to 37,000 hectares. With the argument of the time frame, now the area is claimed by the Institute of the Environment of Santa Catarina.

rc(DW, ots)























