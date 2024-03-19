Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/19/2024 – 22:24

The Chamber approved this Tuesday, 19th, a project that authorizes the use of the so-called “accelerated depreciation”, with a tax incentive to encourage the industry to invest in new machinery and equipment.

The government's revenue waiver from the measure will be limited to R$1.7 billion in 2024. There were 314 votes in favor and 96 against. The text now goes to the Senate for analysis. The proposal is part of Nova Indústria Brasil (NIB), a program launched in January by the government to boost the sector.

“Accelerated depreciation” works as an anticipation of revenue for companies over a period of two years. Every time it acquires a capital asset, the industry can deduct its value from future Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ) and Social Contribution on Net Profit (CSLL) declarations. Under normal conditions, this reduction is gradual, carried out over up to 25 years, as the asset depreciates.

A change made by the deputies in relation to the text sent by the government was to establish that the deadline for deducting the tax on machines acquired within two years begins to take effect from the promulgation or regulation of the law, and not on the 1st of January 2024. The final report also included permission for imported equipment to also be included in the law.

Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, holder of the Industry, Commerce and Services portfolio in the Lula government, praised this Tuesday the speed that the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), gave to processing the project.

“We need to renew the aging industrial park, change machines and equipment to gain competitiveness. I buy a machine and it takes 10, 15 years for it to depreciate. According to this project, it will be depreciated in two years”, he said, in a solemn session to launch the Legislative Agenda for Industry, in the Chamber plenary.