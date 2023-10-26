Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/25/2023 – 23:02

By 323 votes in favor, 119 against and one abstention, the Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (25) the bill to tax the super-rich. The proposal anticipates the collection of Income Tax on exclusive funds and starts to tax investments in offshorescompanies abroad that host investments.

After voting on the main text, all highlights were rejected. Now, it goes to the Senate.

Initially scheduled for Tuesday (24), the vote on the project, which had been on the Chamber’s agenda since the 14th, was postponed until this Wednesday. The approval occurred on the day that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced the appointment of Carlos Antônio Vieira Fernandes as president of Caixa Econômica Federal. He replaces Rita Serrano, who left the position.

The project was approved with several changes. The rapporteur, deputy Pedro Paulo (PSD-RJ), agreed to increase, from 6% to 8%, the rate for those who advance, both in exclusive funds and in offshores, the updated value of the income accumulated so far. Originally, the government had proposed 10%.

In relation to offshores, the rapporteur set a linear rate of 15% on income. The government had originally proposed rates of 0% to 22.5% depending on annual income. The rapporteur claimed that the difference in rates between exclusive long-term funds (15%) and the 22.5% for offshore companies would have the opposite effect to what the government intended and would cause capital flight from Brazil, with the super-rich moving of tax residence.

Impact

The changes will cause the government to collect less than expected. According to the original proposal, the government intended to reinforce the cash flow by R$20 billion in 2024 and by up to R$54 billion by 2026. The economic team has not yet released an estimate of revenue from the new votes.

The government needs to reinforce its cash flow by R$168 billion to meet the target of zeroing the primary deficit in 2024, as stipulated by the new fiscal framework, approved at the end of August by Congress. Taxing the super-rich represents one of the most important revenue-raising measures.

Agricultural and real estate funds

The rapporteur of the proposal, deputy Pedro Paulo (PSD-RJ), reached an agreement with the ruralist bench on the increase in the number of shareholders in Fiagros, investment funds in agro-industrial chains. The minimum number of shareholders for Fiagros and real estate investment funds, governed by the same legislation, to obtain exemption from Income Tax, jumped from 50 to 100.

The government had proposed a minimum of 500 shareholders and, last week, made a counter-proposal of 300 shareholders. The rapporteur also created a lock to limit shares between relatives to 30% of the fund’s net worth, including second-degree relatives.

Pedro Paulo also accepted a suggestion that companies operating in the country with virtual assets, regardless of their domicile, be required to provide periodic information on their activities and their customers to the Federal Revenue Service and the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf) , a body that combats money laundering.

Definitions

Personalized investment instruments, with a single shareholder, exclusive funds require at least R$10 million in entry and a maintenance fee of R$150,000 per year. Currently, only 2,500 Brazilians invest in these funds, which accumulate assets of R$756.8 billion and account for 12.3% of the fund industry in the country.

Currently, exclusive funds pay Income Tax (IR), but only at the time of redemption and with a regressive table, the longer the investment, the lower the tax. The government wants to make exclusive funds equal to other investment funds, with a biannual income tax charge known as come-quotas. Furthermore, those who pay tax in advance will pay lower rates.

Regarding the taxation of offshoresthe government wants to institute taxation of trusts, instruments through which investors deliver assets to third parties to manage. Currently, resources abroad are only taxed if the capital returns to Brazil. The government estimates the amount invested by individuals abroad at just over R$1 trillion (just over US$200 billion).

Check out the camera project

Exclusive backgrounds

• Instrument: originally it was a provisional measure, but the text was incorporated into the bill;

• How it is: taxation only when the investment is redeemed;

• Taxation: rate of 15% (long-term funds) or 20% (short-term funds, up to one year) Income Tax on income once every six months through the mechanism called “come-quotas” from next year. Funds with longer investment periods have lower rates due to the regressive Income Tax table;

• Early update: whoever chooses to start paying the quota in 2023 will pay 8% on the stock of income (everything earned until 2023). The government proposed two payment models

– 8% for those who pay in four installments, with the first installment starting in December. In the provisional measure, the government had proposed a 10% rate in this situation;

– 15% for those who pay in 24 installments (two years), with the first installment starting in May 2024.

Offshore It is trusts

• Instrument: bill;

• How it is: resources invested in offshorescompanies abroad that house investment funds, only pay 15% Income Tax on capital gains if they return to Brazil;

• Taxation: 15% annual income charge from 2024, even if money stays abroad. Government had proposed progressive rates from 0% to 22.5%, depending on annual income

• Calculation: profits from offshores will be determined by December 31st of each year

• Collection method: taxation of trustslegal relationship in which the owner of the property transfers assets to third parties to manage.

• How do the trusts: currently, Brazilian legislation does not address this type of investment, used to reduce tax payments through tax avoidance (loopholes in the legislation) and facilitate the distribution of inheritances during life;

• Early update: whoever chooses to update the value of the income stock (everything earned up to 2023) will pay less. In this case, membership is voluntary. The government proposed two payment models

– 8% for those who pay in four installments, with the first installment starting in December. In the provisional measure, the government had proposed a 10% rate in this situation;

– 15% for those who pay in 24 installments (two years), with the first installment starting in May 2024.

• Exchange rate variation: profits from a rise in the dollar will not be taxed in two situations

– exchange rate variation on deposits in a current account or on a credit or debit card abroad, as long as the deposits are not remunerated;

– exchange variation of foreign currency for currency sales of up to US$5,000 per year.

Fiagro and real estate investment funds

• Definition: Fiagros are investment funds in agro-industrial chains, real estate investment funds are funds that invest in real estate

• How it is: funds with at least 50 shareholders and with shares traded on the stock exchange or in over-the-counter derivatives markets are exempt from Income Tax

• What changes: to obtain exemption from IR, the minimum number of shareholders increases to 100, with a limit on shares between family members at 30% of the total net worth, including relatives up to the second degree. Federal Revenue had proposed 500 shareholders, then reduced the proposal to 300

• Impact: according to the rapporteur, out of 70 funds of this type, only four would lose their IR exemption