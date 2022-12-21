The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (21.Dec.2022) a bill that increases the subsidy of STF (Federal Supreme Court) ministers by 18%, in installments over 3 years. The matter will be sent to the Senate.

According to the substitute of the deputy Edward Bismarck (PDT-CE), the current subsidy of BRL 39,293.32 will increase to BRL 41,650.92 as of April 1, 2023; for BRL 44,008.52 as of February 1, 2024: and for BRL 46,366.19 as of February 1, 2025.

The Supreme Court ministers’ subsidy is also used as a ceiling for the payment of salaries in the federal public service.

The estimate made by the Court for the budgetary impact in 2023 is BRL 910,317.00 in relation to the ministers and BRL 255.38 million in relation to the other members of the Judiciary Power of the Union, since the subsidy is a reference for other ministers of superior courts, federal judges and magistrates.

With information from Chamber Agency