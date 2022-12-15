The Chamber of Deputies approved on Wednesday (Dec.14, 2022) the complementary bill that creates the National Statute for the Simplification of Accessory Tax Obligations. The purpose of the text is to facilitate compliance with declarations and other tax obligations by the taxpayer. The proposal will go to the Senate.

Complementary Bill 178/21, by Deputy Efraim Filho (União-PB), was approved in the form of the substitutive of the rapporteur, deputy Paula Belmonte (Citizenship-DF).

According to the text, within 90 days, a committee should be created to simplify compliance with these obligations, establishing the DFD (Digital Tax Declaration), with information on federal, state, district and municipal taxes, in order to unify the database of the Farms of the 3 spheres of government (federal, state and municipal).

The exception to the rules will be for ancillary obligations linked to Income Tax and IOF (Tax on Financial Operations).

With the unification and sharing of data between tax authorities, it will be possible to calculate taxes, provide pre-filled declarations and respective tax collection forms by tax administrations.

🇧🇷It is a win-win project, because it is important for the taxpayer and the tax authorities, it helps small and medium-sized producers and values ​​those who produce”, said Ephraim.

For Belmonte, “the project will make a difference for all entrepreneurs in the productive sector, as it reduces work to fulfill obligations🇧🇷

UNIFIED REGISTRATION

The means of payment of taxes and contributions will also be facilitated. For this, collection documents will be unified. With the creation of the RCU (Unified Cadastral Registry), tax records will also undergo unification.

With information from Chamber Agency🇧🇷